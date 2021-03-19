Mayor Jacobs talks Topgolf in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A leader in the greater Knoxville area weighed in on the latest development with Topgolf coming to Farragut.

This week, the property proposed to be sited on Outlet Drive back in 2019 was closed on, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams, who said he confirmed it with property owner Sam Furrow.

Furrow is also the owner of local real estate auction company. Documents filed with Knox County Register’s Office indicate Furrow is the grantor of the property on Outlet Drive and Topgolf is the tenant in a recorded memorandum of lease agreement.

On Friday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared his thoughts on Topgolf coming to Farragut in his weekly update.

“Topgolf is coming to Outlet Drive in Farragut. Now, originally plans were to open in 2020, but the pandemic stalled that,” Jacobs said. “Construction is said to cost 20 million (dollars) and could bring 300 new jobs.”

Back in 2017, it was reported Topgolf was eyeing a location in East Tennessee. Then in fall 2019, officials with the Town of Farragut confirmed the global chain of driving range attractions was coming to Outlet Drive. The town’s commission had also approved site plans for the project — before the pandemic hit a few months later.

Now, with the mayors’ confirmations and documents filed with the county, we hope to soon learn the company’s timeline for construction.