Mayor Kincannon has coffee at new shop along Magnolia Avenue part of city’s Façade Improvement Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon visited the opening of a new coffee shop Thursday on Magnolia Avenue.

Likewise Coffee is one of nine businesses that have opened since Knoxville’s Community Development department teamed up with Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC) to improve the streetscape along Magnolia Avenue.

The Façade Improvement Program has been going on for years, not only helping current shop owners improve the look of their business but also drawing in new business, such as Likewise Coffee.

“The city is really proud to have done some major improvements to the streetscape here and part of that was to help people revitalize this area and get people to invest in these properties and build community,” Kincannon said. “Likewise Coffee is a good example of that, and I’m really pleased to have a cup of coffee here.”

Buildings that qualify for the Façade Improvement Program can receive up to $50,000.

Learn more about the program on the city's website.