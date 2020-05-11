Mayor Kincannon: How you can use, support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s Pet Food Pantry Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon is encouraging the community to either utilize the Pet Food Pantry or support the program.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has continued to help pet owners who are suffering financially by providing them with important necessities for their pets, like food, and cat litter through their Pet Food Pantry.

“They have accomplished this by offering the program first via drive-thru, and now most recently, via curbside pickup to ensure the safety of the staff and public through social distancing.”

Mayor Kincannon

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter