Mayor Kincannon: Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated persons in city-owned buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Masks will no longer be required in city buildings, according to an executive order issued by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on Tuesday night.

Kincannon says, “Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the science and CDC guidance. As we all know, the CDC has now advised that fully-vaccinated people are very unlikely to contract COVID-19 or to transmit it to others. As a result, we will now be following this same guidance on City properties.”

Kincannon explains this new order by saying, “All persons entering a building or indoor space owned, managed, operated, or leased by the City of Knoxville shall wear a face mask consistent with current CDC guidance. With new guidance out last week, that now means anyone fully vaccinated is not required to wear a face mask.”

No more plexiglass dividers and no more masks in the city county building. https://t.co/Wiw8y9s1u2 pic.twitter.com/Ex8bke8tkb — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_6News) May 18, 2021