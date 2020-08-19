Mayor Kincannon names RheaSunshine Knoxville Poet Laureate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rhea Carmon, better known as RheaSunshine, has been named as the city’s new poet laureate.

Carmon is just the third Knoxville poet laureate, taking over for Marilyn Kallet. Carmon will serve a two-year term. Kallet was named poet laureate in June 2018 by then-Mayor Madeline Rogero. R.B. Morris was the city’s inaugural holder of the honorary position.

“Thank you to the City of Knoxville and Mayor (Indya) Kincannon for granting me the honor of representing the many amazing poets and writers that we have in our great city,” Carmon said. “I am excited to continue the work performed by former poet laureates R.B. Morris and Marilyn Kallet while lending my own talents to encourage the exposure of local citizens to the art of poetry.”

Carmon, a 20-year veteran of poetry slams and performance stages, is also a teacher and mother to two young boys with her husband Marcus. She is the founder and executive director of The 5th Woman Cohort, a poetry and performance group.

“The poet laureate program has shown that poetry enriches and transforms our perspective on our city and our places within it,” Kincannon said. “I’m eager to experience Knoxville through Rhea Carmon’s eyes.”

The City of Knoxville Poet Laureate Program recognizes resident poets for their talents and accomplishments while building on the cultural heritage. The poet laureate serves as a public voice of Knoxville, creating city-specific works and participating in literary outreach and education.

“Rhea is a poetry presence, a truth-teller and a singer,” Kallet said. “Times are tough, and we can’t get together in person as much as we would like. Rhea has met and overcome many obstacles. She has the character and the art to make the best of this difficult time, through poetry!”

