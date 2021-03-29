Mayor Kincannon now fully vaccinated, excited to hopefully serve as mayor in post-pandemic Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has joined a fast-growing club of thousands of Tennesseans who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Kincannon received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday at the Knox County Health Department’s mass vaccination site along North Broadway.

After getting the shot, she shared her optimism for what we hope is coming soon an end to the pandemic that has lasted so long.

“The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal and have live music and live theatre and be inside and just get back to normal. It’s gonna feel great. The whole time I’ve been mayor, for the most part, we’ve been dealing with the pandemic, so, I feel like I look forward to being mayor in the post-pandemic Knoxville.”

Second shot ✅. Thank you to @KnoxCoHealthTN and to everyone who helped to make this happen. #SleevesUpKnox #FullyVaccinated pic.twitter.com/0KzZVRiMQe — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) March 29, 2021

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, about 27% of Knox County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 15% have completed their series.