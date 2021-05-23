Mayor on 4th deadly shooting in East Knoxville within one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since Monday, May 17, there have been four deadly shootings in east Knoxville.

Sunday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shared her perspective on this latest string of crime.

“I think we need to work together to stop the violence. I am encouraged that people are coming forward to share information and the police have been able to follow and arrest some suspects in a very rapid fashion thanks to that information.”

Shootings in East Knoxville during the week of May 17

May 17 – KPD responded to a call in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue and found 41-year-old Muhammad Allen dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

May 18 – KPD says that the shooting on 2924 Sunset Avenue left one woman dead. Following the shooting, Dayeshia Hall, 32, turned herself in and she has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

May 20 – Knoxville Police officers found a 28-year-old male in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Ralphelle James, 57, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

May 22 – KPD reports one woman was shot and killed at an East Knoxville residence in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 11:45 p.m.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous.