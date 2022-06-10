KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McClung Museum is saying goodbye to an exhibit after nearly three decades of its display.

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, which is located on the University of Tennessee campus, has announced the closing of one of its longtime exhibits, “Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice.” The exhibit will be open through July 23.

The Egyptian exhibit was opened nearly 30 years ago on Aug. 29, 1992. According to the museum, the exhibit showcases the culture and artifacts of the ancient people of the Nile Valley. Many items in the collection, including an ornate coffin of a priestess and a scaled model of the Great Hall at Karnak, have been on loan from other museums for nearly three decades.

To celebrate the long-term exhibit and give it a proper goodbye, the McClung Museum is inviting the public to a free family day event on July 23 from 1-4 p.m. The event will celebrate the history of Egypt, and have Egyptian-themed crafts and activities.

To register for the event, click here.

The McClung Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.