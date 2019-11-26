McGhee-Tyson Airport issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving rush

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holiday travel season upon us, McGhee-Tyson airport has issued a travel advisory for the next few days.

The airport posted on Facebook that it expects an increase in the number of flights and travelers Tuesday and Wednesday along with Saturday through Monday.

The busiest hours are from 5 to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

McGhee-Tyson recommends you arrive at least two hours before your flight.

