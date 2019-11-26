McGhee-Tyson Airport issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving rush

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holiday travel season upon us, McGhee-Tyson airport has issued a travel advisory for the next few days.
The airport posted on Facebook that it expects an increase in the number of flights and travelers Tuesday and Wednesday along with Saturday through Monday.
RELATED: Tips to keep your home, belongings safe while away for the holidays
The busiest hours are from 5 to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
McGhee-Tyson recommends you arrive at least two hours before your flight.
RELATED: Know before you go: The TSA’s ‘nopes’ & ‘yeps’ of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods
LATEST STORIES:
- Survey shows most-searched Thanksgiving sides by state
- Man facing DUI after car found partially submerged with toddler inside in Hamilton County
- Heavy rains cause partial collapse of Clinch Ave. in Clinton
- Jason Aldean announces Knoxville show this February
- Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warning of impersonator phone scam