MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is predicted that around 30 million people will be flying during the Thanksgiving holiday, making it the year’s busiest travel period according to Airlines for America.

Becky Huckabee, a spokesperson for McGhee Tyson Airport, shared some tips for travelers to ensure a smooth journey.

First, arriving at least two hours before your scheduled departure time is crucial if you are flying between November 17 and 27. This will give you ample time to find a parking spot, check in for your flight, and pack some essentials in your carry-on, such as medications and a change of clothes, in case your luggage gets delayed.

Due to limited parking at McGhee Tyson, Huckabee added that it’s crucial to plan. If long-term and short-term parking is full, there’s a new economy lot C with a shuttle service to and from the airport.

Huckabee recommends that you download the app of the airline you’re traveling with. She said this is the quickest way to get updates on your flight status, including confirmation that your luggage has arrived on your plane.

It is also important to ensure sure your carry-on luggage meets size requirements to avoid delays at the checkpoint. You can check TSA’s website at www.TSA.gov for more information about what you can and cannot bring aboard.

Thanksgiving is the busiest travel time of the year, with most people traveling from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to Sunday or Monday according to Airlines for America. This can cause congestion at airports. December also sees increased air travel, but it’s more spread out.