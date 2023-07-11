KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McGhee Tyson Airport will receive part of nearly $268 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration as the agency works to help airports across the country become more sustainable.

The airport in Alcoa is among the 21 airports awarded some $92 million of the grant money to support solar panels, electric buses, charging stations and more.

The FAA made the announcement about the grant money on Tuesday. McGhee Tyson will receive $2 million to purchase zero emissions vehicles and charging stations.

“We need to help airports transition their operations as quickly as possible to renewable power. Our investments keeps us on track for the net-zero goal,” Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E., associate administrator for airports, stated in the FAA’s news release.

The FAA also says the funding is part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Supplemental Grant Program.

McGhee Tyson appears to be the only Tennessee airport on the FAA’s list of grant recipients. The overall goal is part of the United States Aviation Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions in the aviation sector by 2050.