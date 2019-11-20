McGhee Tyson flight to Sarasota begins Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Allegiant Air will begin its nonstop service from McGhee Tyson Airport to Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21. The flight is one of two flights from Knoxville to Florida that Allegiant is starting this month.

Allegiant began service to Palm Beach International Airport on Nov. 15. The flights make up two of the 12 nonstop destinations Allegiant flies to from McGhee Tyson Airport.

The Sarasota flight will be offered twice a week and will be operated on Airbus jets. The first flight will depart at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.