McGhee Tyson podcast offers insight into airport’s COVID-19 precautions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Executives at McGhee Tyson Airport want airline passengers to know what is going on at the airport and in the sky to protect passengers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The airport’s podcast “From the Runway Up” has published two episodes on the changes that have been made.

The podcast put on by the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority gives first-hand accounts of what it’s like to travel through McGhee Tyson right now. You can find them online at fromtherunwayup.com.

