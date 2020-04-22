McGhee Tyson storing aircraft amid coronavirus pandemic & historic lows of airport traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Tennesseans stuck at home and airport traffic at a historic low, McGhee Tyson Airport joins airports around the world by temporarily storing aircraft instead of having them up in the skies.
The airport tweeted a video to Twitter Wednesday morning showing the grounded planes:
WATE 6 On Your Side is told there are more than 40 aircraft currently packed on McGhee Tyson’s runway and taxiway system.
An area that generally stays busy year-round.
