McGhee Tyson storing aircraft amid coronavirus pandemic & historic lows of airport traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Tennesseans stuck at home and airport traffic at a historic low, McGhee Tyson Airport joins airports around the world by temporarily storing aircraft instead of having them up in the skies.

The airport tweeted a video to Twitter Wednesday morning showing the grounded planes:

TYS joins airports around the world in temporarily storing aircraft. Over 40 aircraft are currently parked on our runway and taxiway system. This is a clip of what TYS looks like now. Curious about what airports across the globe look like?➡️ https://t.co/o14116USKW pic.twitter.com/UiN4q7SZc8 — McGhee Tyson Airport (@FlyKnoxville) April 22, 2020

WATE 6 On Your Side is told there are more than 40 aircraft currently packed on McGhee Tyson’s runway and taxiway system.

An area that generally stays busy year-round.