ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said a 16-year-old will face juvenile criminal charges after officials said a fake handgun was brought to McMinn County High School.

Sheriff Guy wrote on Facebook Tuesday that School Resource Officers received a photo of a student in the school cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students.

“Upon investigation, the student was located with a piece of solid metal fabricated so as to appear to be a handgun, which the student was pointing at or showing to other students, causing some alarm,” Sheriff Guy stated. “SROs took the item into custody.”

The student is facing disciplinary action by school administrators and Sheriff Guy said charges against the student will be filed by the sheriff’s office SROs through Juvenile Court. The investigation is continuing.

“The Sheriff’s Office and our School System shares the same concern for the safety of our students,” Sheriff Guy said. “Any threats or disruption to our schools or the school environment will always be taken seriously.”