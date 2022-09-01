KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center, a leading mental health and social service nonprofit based in Knoxville, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Mona Blanton-Kitts

The nonprofit announced Thursday that Mona Blanton-Kitts has been appointed CEO, effective immediately. The news follows the retirement of Jerry Vagnier, who worked at the center for over 30 years.

Blanton-Kitts has worked at the center for over 35 years, overseeing center services across 29 East Tennessee counties. The announcement release credits her entrepreneurial approach as a catalyst for much of the center’s growth.

“I am honored to step into this position and excited to lead the Center into the future. I look forward to continuing to advance the Center’s mission of improving lives,” Blanton-Kitts said. “The McNabb Center’s work cannot be done without an incredible staff and my vision is to grow and develop a workforce focused on compassion and excellence.”

She has been recognized by the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations with the Dorothea Dix Professional Service Award for her career accomplishments.

“Mona is a natural leader and her compassion for the people we serve has never wavered,” said Wade Davies, chair of the McNabb Center’s Board of Directors. “The McNabb Center is well poised to grow under her leadership.”