McNabb Center asks public’s help in raising funds for treatment facility expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center is looking for help from the public to raise the final leg of a $2.35 million campaign that will increase substance use treatment beds to its CenterPointe Facility.

The CenterPointe program treats around 1,500 people every year. The foundation has already raised $2 million to increase its beds at the facility from 46 program to 61.

“This is an important initiative for our community,” said Ted Flickinger and Richard

Maples, campaign co-chairs. “By increasing capacity and providing greater access to

affordable care, we can save lives in the community.”

The facility provides detox and long-term addition treatment.

“Our clinical folks at the McNabb Center are seeing a dramatic increase all across the board from children to teens to adults to seniors,” Houston Smelcer, vice president of development and government relations with McNabb Center, said. “This is hard on all of us. The mental health, the behavioral health system — whether it’s mental health services in East Tennessee, across the state, across the country, probably all over our planet right now — is really stressed by COVID. I think we’ll see these results for months even years to come.”

To contribute to the CenterPointe expansion campaign, visit

www.mcnabbfoundation.org/donate and select “CenterPointe Facility Expansion.”