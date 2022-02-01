KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center has broken ground on its expansion for CenterPointe, its residential substance use treatment facility off Western Avenue. The project will increase access to residential substance abuse treatment beds and medical detoxification beds in East Tennessee.

According to the center, when the expansion is finished there will be 40% more beds and thousands of people will have greater access to care. The building’s meeting spaces and outdoor amenities are also being upgraded. The renovation is expected to take around 18 months.

Groundbreaking for the McNabb Center’s expansion of CenterPointe on Feb 1, 2022. (WATE)

“There is a significant need for substance use treatment services in our community. We are proud that this expansion will allow for increased access to treatment options and recovery,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO, on Tuesday. “The positive impact of this project extends beyond the walls of this facility. By helping treat substance-use disorders, we are helping create a healthier community overall.”

To cover the costs of the project, the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation launched a fundraising campaign. The campaign was supported by Knox County, the city of Knoxville, the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Clayton Homes, Thomas and Lindsey Boyd, the Boyd Foundation, Brunton Masonry, and numerous private donors.

CenterPointe provides individuals in need of treatment for substance use disorder a place to stay for up to 28 days and receive care from licensed counselors and clinicians. The program treats around 1,500 people every year.