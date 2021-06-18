McNabb Center opens new intensive long-term support facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center has opened a new intensive long-term support facility to replace the previous location, Willow Cottage at Lakeshore Drive.

This $1.5 million project will hold the Center’s Intensive Long-Term Support program, which provides supportive living for adults recovering from psychiatric conditions who need assistance living with more independence. This community-based program focuses on recovery and includes treatment, social activities and skill-building.

“We are excited to provide high quality care in a beautiful living environment,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO. “We are here to serve people in our community and the program at this facility will do that well.”

This project was made possible by the Haslam 3 Foundation’s Dee and Jimmy Haslam. To find out more about the Intensive long-term support program, visit mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.