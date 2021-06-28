McNabb Center’s Christmas in July Toy Drive kicks off July 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McNabb Center’s Dear Santa Christmas in July Toy Drive kicks off on July 1. According to the center, around 2,300 children and families in the East Tennessee region are served through the Dear Santa Program each year.

“The Dear Santa program relies heavily on community support to serve children and families who otherwise wouldn’t have Christmas gifts,” said Rebecca McKnight, public relations and communications coordinator. “Donations from the Christmas in July Toy Drive helps us to ensure gifts are readily available to children in need as we enter the holiday season.”

The McNabb Center says the goal of the toy drive is to encourage mid-year donations and jumpstart the spirit of giving. The Dear Santa program serves children of all ages. The community can participate in the toy drive through the Dear Santa Amazon Wish List or by donating online.