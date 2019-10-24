MCSO: Scammers targeting job hunters

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an online scam that is targeting the unemployed.

We’re told these scammers look for people who post resumes on sites like Indeed, which is a search engine for job listings.

The scammers offer jobs with known companies, but use fake emails and websites. They then pay the person for the testing of counterfeit checks, as a way to get your money and personal information.

The sheriff’s office warning job seekers to be on the lookout, saying if you think you’ve fallen victim to these scams, to call local law enforcement.