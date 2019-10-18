MDC announces “Gateway Recovery Center”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Metro Drug Coalition announcing their newest venture this morning.

They’re expanding addiction services here in Knoxville opening up the Gateway Recovery Center.

The project unveiled at a campaign kickoff breakfast, also serving as the first of several fundraisers for the project.

The Community Center is a much needed resource for those going through the recovery process.

Here in Knox County, we lose around 300 people a year from drug overdoses.

This recovery center, another step forward, in the fight against the opioid crisis.