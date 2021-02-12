Medal of Honor Convention planning event for Tennessee-Army game in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Medal of Honor Convention is returning to Knoxville in September 2022, and now we’re learning the convention will come with a special event coinciding with the Vols game against Army West Point.

“If you look at the nonconference UT football schedule, you’ll notice that the Black Knights of West Point are coming to Neyland Stadium. It’s not coincidental,” convention organizer Don Naab said.

“All veterans, you won’t want to miss the tailgate for that particular game in September of 2022.” Medal of honor convention Organizer Don NAab

While it is still in the planning phase Naab said retired Col. Jack Jacobs, a Medal of Honor recipient and staff member at West Point, has contacted convention chair Joe Thompson about the game coinciding with the 2022 convention.

“We’re looking forward to having them all here. We’ll have Army on the field. I’m pretty sure we’ll have the Air Force flying overhead,” Naab said. “We’d love to have the Vol Navy have some of the U.S. Navy present, and we’ll see if we can get the Marines involved too. I have a special idea for how we can get them to be a very memorable part of that particular event that game.”

“All veterans, you won’t want to miss the tailgate for that particular game in September of 2022.”

Naab did not go in to detail about what the event could entail but did say, “I would encourage all veterans whether you’re sitting in the home section or sitting in the visitors section as soldiers or veterans, put that game on your schedule.”

He also said that organizers are aiming for an official launch of the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention in late March.

The Fortner twins not only signed to continue their football careers today but also continue a family legacy of being servicemen as both parents served in the Navy.



Don't worry, it wasn't too hard for them to adopt their new slogan #GoArmyBeatNavy. pic.twitter.com/dvP2QgERVS — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) December 17, 2020

The game will also be a homecoming for some Army football players hailing from East Tennessee. Kalib and Liam Fortner of Knoxville’s Central High School signed to play for the Knights late last year.

February’s National Signing Day saw Ewan Johnson, a two-time Kicking World All-American at South Doyle High School, put pen to paper on his national letter of intent to suit up for Army.