Medal of Honor convention returning to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been nearly seven years since the Medal of Honor convention was held in Knoxville, but next year the event is set to return.

The convention is meant to celebrate one of the most exclusive groups of American heroes.

The Medal of Honor is the highest medal in our military awarded to those who risked their own lives to save others.

The last time Knoxville hosted the event, some called it the best event in the convention’s history.

Event Chairman Joe Thompson explains that yes it is a big event but it’s about so much more than just a meeting.

“One of the events they have is typically a reunion, there are only 69 living recipients but they also want to get out into the community. They really think they can make a difference with these school kids.” Joe Thompson – Chairman

The convention rolls into Knoxville in September of 2022.

Not all details have been released, but Visit Knoxville says it will be a multi-day event and will focus on our community.