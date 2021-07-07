Medal of Honor recipient to speak in Knoxville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Medal of Honor Convention is making its return to Knoxville, and everything will start this July when a Medal of Honor recipient makes a stop in town.

Kyle White is expected to be in Knoxville to speak to teachers and administrators at the Medal of Honor Character Development Program Training Day. It’s happening at the Crown Plaza on West Summit Hill Drive on July 22.

White is an Army veteran who served in Afganistan — he was presented the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Virtual career fair being held for veterans and their families

Medal of Honor recipient to speak in Knoxville

Knox County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 deaths

TVA wants to place barriers to stop Asian carp

State Road 70 reopens in Hawkins County

4 hospitalized after too much chlorine released into pool