Medal of Honor recipient to speak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Medal of Honor Convention is making its return to Knoxville, and everything will start this July when a Medal of Honor recipient makes a stop in town.

Kyle White is expected to be in Knoxville to speak to teachers and administrators at the Medal of Honor Character Development Program Training Day. It’s happening at the Crown Plaza on West Summit Hill Drive on July 22.

White is an Army veteran who served in Afganistan — he was presented the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2014.