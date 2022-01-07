KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time once again to roll up your sleeve East Tennessee!

WATE 6 On Your Side and Food City are teaming up with MEDIC Regional Blood Center to promote Roll Up Your Sleeve Week, Jan. 10-14. The event coincides with National Blood Donor Month.

MEDIC mobile units will be out across the area collecting blood donations and help restock the blood bank.

All donors will receive a long-sleeve, special edition T-shirt, Salsarita’s coupon, and Texas Roadhouse coupon. All donors at Food City locations will be automatically entered to win drive-specific $25 Food City gift cards. All donors through the week are automatically entered to win a $500 Food City gift card.

Donations are also being accepted at East Tennessee MEDIC Regional locations. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are still welcomed. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

DateLocation AddressTimes
Monday, Jan. 10Food City – Strawberry Plains7510 Asheville Highway9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food City – South Knox7608 Mountain Grove 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Greeneville905 Snapps Ferry Road11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11Food City – Dandridge123 West Highway 25/7010 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Kingston1000 Ladd Landing Blvd.10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Middlesboro102 N. 12th St.10 a.m. to 5 p..m
Blount Memorial Hospital907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkwaynoon to 6 p.m.
WATE 6 On Your Side1306 North Broadway11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 12Food City – Oak Ridge1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Sevierville741 Dolly Parton Parkway10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Newport181 Western Plaza10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Crossville1180 West Ave.10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Powell7350 Clinton Highway10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
National Fitness/Tazewell3030 Tazewell Pike10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 13Food City – Karns6710 Malone Creek Road9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food City – Maryville East2135 E. Broadway10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Morristown4100 Cool Springs Road10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Food City – Tazewell1410 N. Broad St.11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Lafollette2221 Jacksboro Pike11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Hardin Valley11501 Hardin Valley Road2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Highland Park Baptist4333 Highway 11 Eastnoon to 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14Food City – Vonore2120 Highway 41110 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food City – Seymour11503 Chapman Highway10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Town Mall7600 Kingston Pike10 a.m. to 6 p.m.