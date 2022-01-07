KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time once again to roll up your sleeve East Tennessee!

WATE 6 On Your Side and Food City are teaming up with MEDIC Regional Blood Center to promote Roll Up Your Sleeve Week, Jan. 10-14. The event coincides with National Blood Donor Month.

MEDIC mobile units will be out across the area collecting blood donations and help restock the blood bank.

All donors will receive a long-sleeve, special edition T-shirt, Salsarita’s coupon, and Texas Roadhouse coupon. All donors at Food City locations will be automatically entered to win drive-specific $25 Food City gift cards. All donors through the week are automatically entered to win a $500 Food City gift card.

Donations are also being accepted at East Tennessee MEDIC Regional locations. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are still welcomed. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

Date Location Address Times Monday, Jan. 10 Food City – Strawberry Plains 7510 Asheville Highway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food City – South Knox 7608 Mountain Grove 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Greeneville 905 Snapps Ferry Road 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 Food City – Dandridge 123 West Highway 25/70 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Kingston 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Middlesboro 102 N. 12th St. 10 a.m. to 5 p..m Blount Memorial Hospital 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway noon to 6 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side 1306 North Broadway 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed., Jan. 12 Food City – Oak Ridge 1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Sevierville 741 Dolly Parton Parkway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Newport 181 Western Plaza 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Crossville 1180 West Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Powell 7350 Clinton Highway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. National Fitness/Tazewell 3030 Tazewell Pike 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thur., Jan. 13 Food City – Karns 6710 Malone Creek Road 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food City – Maryville East 2135 E. Broadway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Morristown 4100 Cool Springs Road 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food City – Tazewell 1410 N. Broad St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Lafollette 2221 Jacksboro Pike 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Hardin Valley 11501 Hardin Valley Road 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Highland Park Baptist 4333 Highway 11 East noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 Food City – Vonore 2120 Highway 411 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City – Seymour 11503 Chapman Highway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Town Mall 7600 Kingston Pike 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.