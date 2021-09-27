MEDIC avenges Vols loss to Florida with friendly blood donation win against Lifesouth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the Vols didn’t bring the victory home after their trip to Gainesville, MEDIC Regional Blood Center took the cake against Lifesouth Community Blood Center in a friendly donation competition. MEDIC won by a score of 1,952 to Lifesouth’s 1,276.

The annual UT/MEDIC vs. UF/Lifesouth blood collection competition took place during Florida week for the Vols — the two blood centers compete each year to boost inventory levels and celebrate each home team.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for over 20 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

