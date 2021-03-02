MEDIC blood donors could win a new 55-inch TV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hoping to entice blood donors with the chance at winning a 55-inch TV and soundbar.

The blood center has been in critical need of blood and plasma for months. MEDIC says it currently has a critical need for Type O-positive blood and has a low inventory of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, Type A-negative and Type O-negative blood.

“Weather has had a significant impact on collections and testing in the last month with several blood drives being canceled,” a MEDIC news release states.

All donors from now until April 2 will be entered in a drawing for the TV. The drawing will take place on April 5. All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. MEDIC will provide a mask if needed. Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.

You can donate at:

  • Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.
  • Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
  • Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104
  • Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Suite 204

A list of mobile blood drives can also be found on the MEDIC Regional Blood Center website.

