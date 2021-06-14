MEDIC celebrating World Blood Donor Day with $50 Food City gift card drawing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is calling on people to donate blood for World Blood Donor Day and to help encourage people to donate they are giving away offer a special edition T-shirt, World Blood Donor Day wristband, Texas Roadhouse appetizer card.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion, which are vital for public health and health care systems.

In addition, donors at MEDIC sites will be entered into a drawing to win one of nine $50 Food City gift cards. One winner will be chosen per donor center and mobile drive.

MEDIC stated in a release that as of June 10, they only had 18 units of blood which is less than one day’s supply. To put this into perspective, one patient recently needed 20 units of blood alone.

To donate, www.medicblood.org or call (865)-524-3074 to make an appointment.

MEDIC has four blood center locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

According to the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day takes place on June 14 each year, with this year’s theme as, “Give blood and keep the world beating.”