MEDIC giving to Pat Summitt Foundation for each blood donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional is in need of an assist during its We Back Pat Week.

The blood donation center is in critical need of Type O and Type A blood and this week all donors can help the Pat Summitt Foundation when they give. MEDIC will donate $5 per blood donor to the foundation from now until Friday, February 12.

Blood donors can donate at any of the MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and community drives. Community drives can be found on the MEDIC website. Blood center locations include:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Suite 202

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments are preferred for all donors and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-521-2658. There is limited availability for walk-in donors.

Donors this week will also receive a special edition We Back Pat shirt and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.