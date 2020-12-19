MEDIC hosts annual Pint Before Christmas event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is bringing back its annual “Pint Before Christmas” promotion.

Starting Monday, donors can stop by any of MEDIC’s donation centers to roll up your sleeve and give.

Now, the blood center says they are at the critical level for O-positive, O-negative, A-positive, along with COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations.

The promotion runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Face masks and coverings are required.

Donors will get a special edition MEDIC T-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, a $5 Salsarita’s coupon and an Ober Gatlinburg lift pass.

