MEDIC in critical need of Type O-positive blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in dire need of Type O-positive blood donations. The blood donation center currently has just 32 units of Type O-positive in its inventory, less than a one-day supply.

MEDIC says it is currently inquiring with other blood centers across the country to meet its needs. However, local donors are needed. It takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution, according to the blood donation center.

Donations are being accepted at all four MEDIC locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

All donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

LATEST STORIES