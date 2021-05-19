MEDIC in need of blood donations due to recent trauma events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in need of more blood donations due to recent trauma events.

A spokesperson with MEDIC said Wednesday the blood center is in need because of “trauma events” that occurred Tuesday, which has put MEDIC at critically low supply; they’re specifically in need of O-negative (O-) and O-positive (O+) blood.

The spokesperson shared that one patient involved in one of the trauma events used more than 20 units of O-negative (O-) blood.

Donating blood is a way to save the life of one of your East Tennessee neighbors. Last week, the blood center had been in “emergency critical need” of blood donations because they had less than a one-day supply.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of products (blood, plasma, etc.) for 25 area hospitals within 22 counties, which includes the major medical centers in Knoxville: UT Medical Center, Tennova, Covenant Health, and Children’s Hospital.

MEDIC has four blood center locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

If you would like to donate, more information can be found here.