MEDIC in need of convalescent plasma donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the weeks after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases across the country have hit record numbers, which means there is a greater need for convalescent plasma.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for donations from people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered because these people have COVID antibodies in the plasma of their blood.

The blood from recovered patients can help treat current patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

In order to donate convalescent plasma, you must have a positive lab test for the virus, or a positive antibody test. You also have to be symptom-free for 14 days. Donors are seen by appointment only.

To donate and set up your appointment, call 865-521-2682.

If you have had COVID-19 and have recovered, you could save someone’s life by donating.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter