MEDIC in need of convalescent plasma donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the weeks after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases across the country have hit record numbers, which means there is a greater need for convalescent plasma.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for donations from people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered because these people have COVID antibodies in the plasma of their blood.

The blood from recovered patients can help treat current patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

In order to donate convalescent plasma, you must have a positive lab test for the virus, or a positive antibody test. You also have to be symptom-free for 14 days. Donors are seen by appointment only.

To donate and set up your appointment, call 865-521-2682.

If you have had COVID-19 and have recovered, you could save someone’s life by donating.