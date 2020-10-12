MEDIC offering Ripley’s Aquarium tickets to blood donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of donations and is offering Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies tickets this week as an incentive.

Donors at any of the blood center’s locations or community drives from Wednesday through Friday will receive tickets.

MEDIC is in critical need of O-positive and B-negative blood types.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main St.

You can find hours, directions to the centers and a list of community drives on MEDIC’s website medicblood.org.

All donors must wear a mask or face covering and walk-in donors are allowed. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. Appointments can be made online using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

