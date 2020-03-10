MEDIC Regional Blood Center: ‘Safe to continue donating amid coronavirus concerns.’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus, while not widespread, is impacting many aspects of our everyday life. That got WATE thinking: how is COVID-19 affecting our local blood supply?

More: Coronavirus: 7th COVID-19 case confirmed in Tennessee

Blood centers say it’s a rigorous process from start to finish when it comes to donating. During the screening process, they are asked a number of questions. In fact, the first question donors hear is ‘Are you healthy?’

“We take your temperature, we take your blood pressure, we make sure that your iron levels are good enough for you to donate that day and if any of those present a red flag, say your temperature is too high, then we simply just ask you to come back on a different day,” said Kristy Altman with MEDIC Regional Blood Center.

Altman says MEDIC is maintaining its clean and sterile environment. They use single-use tools during the donation process and they follow FDA guidelines, “There’s about a three-day turnaround and every bag of blood is tested for a variety of infectious diseases. So, before we ever process it and have it ready for distribution, it is cleared through tests, very vigorous tests to make sure it’s safe to go out to patients.”

Currently, blood centers do not test for COVID-19.

“If someone were to donate and then find themselves to be ill, then they call us back on a hotline that we have and we pull those blood products from the shelves if we need to,” said Altman.

MEDIC and other blood centers say it is safe to donate and the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to donors while giving blood or through a blood transfusion.

“What we understand is that it cannot be transmitted through blood,” explained Altman.

Larry Britton came to MEDIC on Tuesday to donate blood for the first time in years. Mr. Britton says he’s taking precautions when it comes to COVID-19 but he wasn’t nervous to donate, “I’m healthy so I just have to take care of myself, stay away from the crowds and wash my hands.”

Blood supplies have been fairly low for the last week. Altman hopes to see more donors like Mr. Britton, “We’re still less than a five day supply on the shelves. So, if there were another disaster, that could wipe us out pretty quickly. This is the gift of life. There is no substitute for human blood.”

Right now there is a need for O Positive and O Negative blood types.

If you would like to help, you can donate blood and keep the inventory of supplies high. You can give at any MEDIC location in downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens, and Crossville or at a mobile blood drive.

Every day and several times during the day, MEDIC receives the latest information from America’s Blood Centers along with other national organizations.

Right now MEDIC says there are no restrictions in our area and they follow Knox County Health Department guidelines and updates.