MEDIC Regional Blood Center set to celebrate National Volunteer Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is set to celebrate National Volunteer Week in April, long with chance to win a monetary prize.

The center says that it is in constant need of:

O-Positive

O-Negative

A-Positive

A-Negative

“Warmer temperatures bring more accidents and trauma situations, and we see a rise in blood product demand,” said director of communications and public relation Kristy Altman. “Stocking the shelves now will allow us to have the product supply that we need when hospitals call us.”

All donors will receive a MEDIC gift, Texas Roadhouse coupon, as well as three opportunities to win a $500 e-gift card.

“Donors who donate each week through April 25th will be automatically entered to win through weekly drawings. The last drawing will take place at the end of National Volunteer Week which runs April 18 – 24. Drawings will take place on Mondays.” MEDIC

Appointments are preferred as there is limited availability for walk-in donors. You can visit medicblood.org/donate or call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.