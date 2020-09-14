MEDIC Regional in ‘critical’ need for blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of Type O-positive, Type O-negative and Type A-negative blood.

The East Tennessee provider of blood and blood-related products says it has seen an increase in demand.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

You can donate at MEDIC’s four locations, downtown Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Ave.; Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike; Athens, 213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104; and Crossville, 79 S. Main St. You can also donate at one of its mobile blood drive stops. To find out more about hours and directions you can visit the MEDIC website.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

