Medic Regional sets up blood drive with social distancing in mind

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s an urgent need for blood donations in our region, but many are wondering how to give while still following social distancing guidelines.
Medic is setting up a drive with those recommendations in mind. The blood center has set up donor booths 6 feet apart and is requiring donors to set up an appointment to donate.
“For anyone, that’s looking to come out and donate and this is the first time it’s a great time to come out and support the community.”Darren Ellis – Medic Regional Blood Center
The drive is going on at the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek until April 22, and you can go to medicblood.org to make your appointment.
