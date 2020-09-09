MEDIC Regional’s Vols vs. Gators blood drive returning this September

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer looks for a receiver against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The date for one of Tennessee’s biggest rivalry games has changed but the blood drive battle between the Vols and Gators will still return this month.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and LifeSouth Blood Centers are keeping the annual UT vs. UF blood drive competition Sept. 21-24. MEDIC won the competition last year to see who can collect the most blood and blood-related products.

“We are excited to kick off the SEC season with our annual competition,” Kristy Altman, MEDIC Regional’s director of communications and donor engagement, said. “Even though the game has been moved, the need for blood and blood-related products at this time of year is still high. Both organizations felt that we should continue our annual September tradition, and it’s a fun way to keep the rivalry going all season.”

Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers or any community drive to donate. A full list of blood drives, locations and times can be found at www.medicblood.org/donate.

Donors must wear a mask or face covering, and MEDIC continues to see donors by appointment-only.

All donors will receive a special edition T-Shirt and coupons for Salsarita’s and Texas Roadhouse. Donations to MEDIC are still being screened for COVID-19 antibodies through Sept. 30.

The Vols and Gators will face each other to close out the season Dec. 5 in Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES