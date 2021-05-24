Medical examiner: Homicides in Knox, Anderson counties up by 72% in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deaths in Knox and Anderson counties increased by more than 11% in 2020 and homicides jumped by 72% according to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center’s 2020 annual report.

The center, which operates year-round, serves as the Office for the Chief Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson counties, and provides autopsy and consultative services for 21 other counties in Middle and East Tennessee.

Last year saw a rise in deaths throughout Knox and Anderson counties compared to 2019:

Accidental deaths increased 20%

Homicides increased 72%

Natural deaths increased 20%

Suicides increased 14%

Gun-related deaths increased by 62%

Cases requiring autopsies increased 29%

The forensic center reported 29 homicides in 2019 compared to 50 in 2020. The full report can be found online here.

Center staff also worked with the drug task force to identify and research two synthetically manufactured opioids in the area. The annual Drug Related Death Report, which provides an overview of emerging drug trends for the counties the RFC serves, will be released in the coming weeks.

Last July, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center was granted full accreditation by the National Association of Medical Examiners. It has maintained such distinction since May 2010.