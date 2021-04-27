Medical marijuana bill fails in Tennessee House committee

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open Monday, March 2, 2020, as the state begins a slow rollout of a program that will allow residents with certain health conditions to use the plant for medicinal purposes. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill that would have furthered the study of medical marijuana in neighboring states for impacts in this state failed in the Tennessee House on Tuesday.

The bill, HB 0880/ SB 0667, failed in the Criminal Justice Committee session. The bill would have asked the Tennessee Department of Health to study the licensure and regulation of medical cannabis in neighboring states.

Currently, neighboring states Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi (August 2021) and West Virginia have legalized medical marijuana.

Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) was a co-sponsor of the bill.

Previously, the bill had been recommended for passage with amendments by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month.