MEDIC’s Parrot Head blood drive aims to stabilize supply before Memorial Day

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding its annual Parrot Head blood drive from May 24–28.

The themed blood drive is meant to kick off summer and stabilize the region’s blood supply before the Memorial Day holiday.

“For many years, the event was held on just one day,” MEDIC Director of Communications Kristy Altman said. “In 2019, we expanded to two days and then had to curtail much of the activity last year due to the pandemic.

“This year, we are ready for fun and looking forward to a week of activities and donations.”

MEDIC will be grilling out at the Athens location on Monday, the Crossville location on Tuesday, and at both the Ailor Avenue and Farragut centers on Wednesday and Thursday.

All donors will receive a special edition T-shirt, a $5 coupon for Salsarita’s, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. In addition, donors are also automatically entered to win daily $25 Margaritaville gift cards and each donor will be entered to win a two-night weeknight stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.

To schedule an appointment, visit medicblood.org/donate or call 865-524-3074. Masks or face coverings are required while inside the donor center or mobile bus.