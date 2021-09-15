Medieval Faire coming to Harriman in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grab your sense of adventure! The 6th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire is coming to town on October 2 for three consecutive weekends in Harriman.

Attendees will have the opportunities to get knighted; enter a costume contest, share their talents on stage and learn to sword fight with Pirates of Bretagne. Other activities include folk dancing, speed courting, petting goats, taking photos with woodland fairies, corn holes, being placed in the stocks, giant chess, and steel drum.

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Photo by Trent Eades)

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Rob Welton Photography)

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Photo by Trent Eades)

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Rob Welton Photography)

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Photo by Trent Eades)

Tennessee Medieval Faire 2019 (Rob Welton Photography)

A variety of shows will take place in the eight-acre medieval village. There will be puppet shows, fairy tales and Sherwood School to entertain both the young and the young at heart. A joust will take place on the field of honor. On the five other stages, comedy stunt shows will take place each day. The full entertainment schedules will be posted online and at the festival’s entrance.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire will be on October 2-3, 9-10, 16-17. Each day it will be open from 11 am until 6 pm at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Admission will cost $19 for ages 13+, $9 for ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and under. The organizers are also requesting all attendees to follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID.