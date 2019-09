KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Renowned fashion designer Patricia Nash of Patricia Nash Designs, will launch her new fall footwear line this Friday, at Dillard’s in West Town Mall.

This is the perfect opportunity to meet with the local designer, check out the new fall shoe collection and enter to win a trip to New York City!

Stop by Dillard’s inside of West Town Mall on Friday, September 6th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for all of the fashion fun with Patricia Nash.