Meet Austin-East’s new principal: Tammi Campbell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High school is starting the 2021-2022 school year off with a fresh slate and a new principal. In May, Tammi Campbell was named the new principal of Austin-East Magnet High School, after the former principal accepted a new position within the district.

After a year marked by tragedy, the school’s students, staff and families are in the process of healing. Campbell says she’s ready to help continue that process while highlighting the positive aspects of the school.

“We still are healing and I think healing is a process and that’s how I’m going to approach it being very cognizant of and sensitive to the experiences from last year, but also being very hopeful and helpful to help our kids and our staff and our families progress forward and know that even greater and brighter does await us as we move forward in this fresh new school year,” Campbell said.

Campbell is not new to the halls of Austin-East, which makes the transition smoother. She graduated from high school in 1987. She was voted Most likely to succeed and Most valuable to the school. She also served as an assistant principal there for 6 years before becoming the ombudsman for the Knox County school district.

Students go back to school for a half day on August 9.