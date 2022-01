MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first baby born in 2022 at Blount Memorial Hospital arrived at 2:55 p.m. January 1.

Khloe Rogers was born to Kasic and Tanner Rogers of Tellico Plains. She weighed seven pounds 10.6 ounces.

(Blount Memorial Hospital)

(Blount Memorial Hospital)

Welcome to the world, baby Khloe!