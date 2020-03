KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley presents its Pet of the Week: Flour. She’s a sweet, loving, ‘food-motivated’ puppy searching for her fur-ever home!

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is also taking pet food donations for families who may be struggling during this global pandemic. For more information on the needs of the shelter, contact the Humane Society via telephone, e-mail or on all of their social media platforms.