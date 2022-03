KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Introducing Young-Williams Pet of the Week, Twinkle Twirl.

Twinkle Twirl is an older girl, but still has a lot of energy. She is sweet, likes to cuddle, and likes to go for walks on a leash.

Young-Williams has nearly 80 adult dogs in their shelter available for adoption right now. All adult dog adoptions are $40.

To learn more about Twinkle Twirl or the other dogs available for adoption visit the Young-Williams website here.