KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mega Millions jackpot has hit an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing making it the third largest jackpot in history.

The odds of winning the mega millions grand prize prize is small, about one in 302.5 million, but most people can’t win if they don’t play. No one has matched all six numbers since April, which means that is 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the ‘jackpot.’

WATE’s Kristen Gallant asked people in Market Square, ‘What would they do with $830 million dollars?’

Here are their responses:

“I’ve gotten 100 tickets,” said Adam Yeager from Knoxville. “I would travel and take everybody I love, all my friends and family with me for anybody who would want to hop on the trip.”

“I’d probably go to Italy,” said Tom Palmarini, visiting from out of state. “I’d buy myself a Lamborghini, then I’d buy myself an apartment in New York, and then I’d buy my mom a house.”

“Invest it, buy a house because the market is insane right now,” said Caroline Jelly, visiting from out of state. “Now we have an incentive to because we know how much it’s for.”

“I’d probably want to get a house,” said Brittan Jackson, a Knoxville resident. “I couldn’t tell you the last time I bought a lottery ticket because I have really bad luck anyway.”

“I’d pay off all my student loans and I’d buy my mom a house,” said Stew Coulter, new resident of Tennessee.

If won, this jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20-year history.

Jelly said, “I feel like I would just be happy with the 400 honestly. That’s so much money that I couldn’t even fathom what I would do with that. I’d probably just travel a bit, and give it to charities of choice. “

The largest mega millions jackpot was in 2018 at just over 1.5 billion dollars. There was only one winning ticket in that drawing, sold in South Carolina, and it was the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

The cash option translates to around $487.9 million for anyone interested in winning the prize. The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing are 07, 29, 60, 63, 66, and the mega ball is 15.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was back on April 15 in Cheatham County, Tenn. The prize that night was $20 million.